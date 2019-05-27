Army foils suspected IED blast plot at Jammu-Rajouri highway

Rajouri: A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after the security forces successfully diffused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

The suspected IED was kept near Kallar chowk at the Jammu-Rajouri highway. Forces had closed the road after detecting the object.

On Monday, the Road Opening Party (ROP) of an army unit was on morning patrol on NH-144A that connects Jammu with Rajouri and Poonch districts. During patrolling, army jawans of ROP saw something suspicious lying alongside the highway near Kallar chowk and during close examination, a bottle filled with liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material was found.

#WATCH District Police Office Rajouri (J&K): Suspected IED material destroyed by bomb disposal squad at the Jammu-Poonch highway in Kallar today. pic.twitter.com/QJOYTgBQah — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

The ROP flashed an alert and soon, a team of police headed by in charge Police Post Chingus Chatyar, SI MD Khan, reached the spot and enforced the closure of traffic on a particular stretch.

Later, senior army and police officers also arrived along with the army's bomb disposal squad.

The bomb disposal squad launched its operation following SOP and after an hour-long exercise, the suspected IED was destroyed on the spot.

Senior superintendent of police Yougal Manhas said that timely action by the alert jawans of army ROP averted any untoward incident.

He added that investigation into the matter has been started with Deputy SP Hqrs Govind Rattan personally conducting an investigation.