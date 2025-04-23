Army In Action: 2 Terrorists Killed In J&K Less Than A Day After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack: Just a day after the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army successfully thwarted a fresh infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, killing two terrorists. According to the Chinar Corps, 2–3 unidentified terrorists tried to cross over into Indian territory through the Sarjeevan area near Uri Nala in North Kashmir on April 23.

Two Terrorists Killed In Baramulla

In a heavy gunfight between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists were killed and a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered. Chinar Corps shared the information about the operation through the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

In a post, the Chinar Corps wrote, "On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them, resulting in a firefight. Operation is in progress."

OP TIKKA, Baramulla



On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla, the alert tps on LC challenged and intercepted them resulting in a firefight.



Operation is in progress.#Kashmir@adgpi… pic.twitter.com/FOTXiTNYSf April 23, 2025

Weapons, Ammunition, & Other War-Like Stores Recovered

It further said, "Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla. Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists."

Update: OP TIKKA, Baramulla



Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists, two terrorists have been eliminated, infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been… — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 23, 2025

Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, 28 Tourists Killed

In a Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, 28 tourists were killed, including two foreigners. According to sources, at least six to eight terrorists were involved in the attack. Two of the terrorists involved in the dastardly attack were identified as Asif Shaikh and Adil Gauri.

Terrorists Used AK-47 & AK-56

Asif Shaikh belonged to the Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-backed terror outfit, which claimed responsibility for the attack, the sources said. Terrorists used AK-47 and AK-56 guns to fire multiple rounds at tourists on Tuesday.