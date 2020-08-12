Army jawan gets injured during encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

One Army jawan got injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday (August 12).



Sources told Zee Media that during the cordon and search operation at Kamrazipora in Pulwama, a brief exchange of fire happened between terrorists and security forces. Soon more reinforcements were called and cordon was intensified to nab the terrorists but when the security forces approached towards orchards where the terrorists were hiding the terrorists opened fire at them.

A joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF after the police received specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The exchange of fire started at around 3 AM and since then the security forces have intensified the search operation to either arrest or eliminate the terrorists.

Sources said that the injured Army jawan has been shifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.