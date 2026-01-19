Army Jawan Killed In Counter Terrorism Operation In Kishtwar In Jammu & Kashmir

An Army jawan lost his life in an ongoing counter terrorism operation in Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru in Jammu’s Kishtwar.

The Army jawan, identified as Havildar Gajendra Singh of the special forces, lost his life in ‘Operation Trashi-1' launched by the Indian Army in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar on Sunday.

White Knight Corps in an X post said, “The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I on the intervening night of 18-19 Jan 2026.”

The #GOC, White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly executing a Counter Terrorism operation in the Singpura area during the… pic.twitter.com/XKUDTw9dxq — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 19, 2026

The Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched Operation Trashi-1 on 19th January after Contact was established with terrorists in the Son Nar area, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations alongside J&K police.

Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, in an X post, informed about the ongoing operation and the exceptional professionalism shown by the defence forces, “Contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations along with @JmuKmrPolice. Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” said White Knight Corps.

Contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations alongwith @JmuKmrPolice.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) January 18, 2026

While Operation Trashi-I continue in the general area of Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru. The security cordon has been further tightened, with search operations expanded to track down terrorists.



