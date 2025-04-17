Army Jawan’s House Torched In Murshidabad Riot; Uniform And Medals Burned

During recent communal violence in Murshidabad, a mob allegedly targeted the home of an Indian Army soldier, set it on fire, and destroyed symbols of his service to the nation, including his uniform and medals.

The incident took place on April 7 in Bedbona village, where local reports say a violent mob—protesting against the Waqf law—launched bomb attacks and torched several homes, including that of jawan Sushant Mandal. Eyewitnesses confirmed that Mandal, his wife, and elderly mother were present in the house at the time of the attack.

When a Zee News team visited the village, they found Mandal’s home completely burnt. Photographs and medals of his service, along with his military uniform, were reduced to ashes. “The house was targeted with bombs,” a local resident claimed, adding that the mob did not just set the house on fire—they also tried to destroy every sign of Mandal’s identity as a soldier.

A video taken soon after the attack shows flames engulfing the house, with smoke-blackened walls and broken glass scattered across the premises. A bomb that reportedly did not explode still lies on the roof of the damaged home.

In a rare and serious development, the Indian Army had to step in for a rescue. A team of 86 army personnel was deployed to safely evacuate Mandal and his family from the village, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The family is now in a secure location.

This incident has raised serious questions about the nature of the violence. Was Mandal specifically targeted because he served in the Army? Was the mob aware of his identity when they attacked his home?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a recent speech, mentioned communal harmony multiple times, but the visuals from Bedbona suggest a deeper issue.