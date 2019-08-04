Army offers Pakistan to take back bodies of BAT personnel, terrorists killed in infiltration bid

After foiling the infiltration bid by Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan, the Indian Army has asked the neighbouring country to take the bodies of BAT personnel and terrorists killed on July 31. According to news agency ANI, five to seven BAT personnel were killed during the failed infiltration bid.

India has asked the Pakistan Army to approach with white flag and take over the bodies. However, authorities in Pakistan are yet to respond to the offer by Indian Army.

The infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1. The forces inflicted heavy casualties on the Pakistani personnel.

Sources had told Zee News earlier that at least four commandos of Special Services Group of Pakistan were killed in retaliatory firing by India. The sources had further said that those killed might also include terrorists who had been active along the Line of Control (LoC).

Search operations launched by the Indian Army and attempts to recover the dead bodies were continuously disrupted by heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops deployed in the area.

The Northern Command of the Army had also issued a statement saying, "Around 5-7 Pakistani army regulars or terrorists have been eliminated and their bodies are lying on the Line of Control and have not been retrieved yet due to heavy firing."

"Security forces will continue to respond to all nefarious activities along the LoC," the Northern Command had further said in the statement.

Notably, fresh intelligence inputs have warned to increased terror activities and infiltration bid by Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. In the wake of the security threat, more forces have been brought to the Valley. Recently, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik also issued an advisory, asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley at the earliest.