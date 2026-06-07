Army officer dies after falling into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in J&K

An Indian Army Lieutenant tragically lost his life after falling into a deep gorge during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday evening. The fallen officer has been identified as Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami, according to the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant Goswami was leading a search party along a steep, narrow mountain ridge when he lost his footing and plunged into the gorge. While his team launched an immediate rescue effort, the officer succumbed to the severe injuries sustained in the fall.

While actively deployed in the ongoing ‘Operation Sheruwali’, launched on May 23 after contact with terrorists was established in the general area of Gambhir Muglan, in Rajouri. Saturday marked the 16th consecutive day of the high-altitude operation.

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The Indian Army's White Knight Corps expressed deep grief over the operational casualty, honoring the young officer's ultimate sacrifice. In an official statement via a X post, the Corps conveyed its condolences, noting that Lieutenant Goswami lost his life while valiantly undertaking critical operational duties in a highly hostile terrain.

“#GOC WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of Lieutenant Beereshwar Goswami who made the Supreme Sacrifice while undertaking operational duties in an area marked by rugged terrain, steep cliffs and adverse weather conditions. His unwavering devotion to duty, indomitable spirit and selfless service to the Nation will remain an enduring inspiration to all ranks. White Knight Corps stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and prays for eternal peace to the departed soul,” said White Knight Corps in an X post.

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WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks express profound grief on the untimely demise of , who made the while… pic.twitter.com/9Sby28jHXD — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) June 7, 2026

Operation Sheruwali

The Indian Army launched a massive joint anti-terror mission along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered its seventeenth day in Rajouri.

The large-scale manhunt, named Operation Sheruwali, is currently concentrated within the dense, challenging forest terrains of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector, where suspected terrorists are believed to be hiding.

The operation, which was launched following precise intelligence inputs regarding militant movement, escalated significantly on May 28. Heavy firing and shelling erupted in the Dorimal forest area as security forces tightened their multi-layered cordon.

To prevent any escape attempts through the thick forest cover, a massive deployment of additional reinforcements and logistical support was rushed to the encounter site. Officials stated that a "strong and impenetrable cordon" has been established to completely trap the suspects within the designated search zones.

Given the highly complex and hostile terrain, security agencies are proceeding with caution while deploying advanced resources to track militant movement. The entire sector remains under strict aerial and ground surveillance.

As part of heightened security measures, access to key locations deep inside the forest belt is being closely monitored. Ground troops were also deployed and continue conducting intensive identity verification, checking the ID cards of travelers and locals along surrounding transit routes to ensure regional safety.

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According to senior officials, the search and combing operations will continue at full scale until the entire area is thoroughly sanitized and all imminent security threats are eliminated.



Today at around 11:30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 23, 2026

(with inputs from agencies)

