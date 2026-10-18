/Army officer’s wife booked for alleged espionage over suspected Chinese links in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an espionage case against the wife of a senior Army officer, alleging that she shared sensitive information with suspected Chinese agents who posed as academicians and commissioned her to write articles on defence-related issues, an official source said on Sunday.
An FIR (No. 290/2026) was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu against the woman, a resident of Telangana, under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the source said.
The accused allegedly shared sensitive information, documents, photographs and electronic data with individuals suspected of links to foreign intelligence agencies through encrypted communication channels.
Police are investigating how the foreign-based operatives, posing as “academicians”, established contact with the woman.
Investigators are also examining the financial transactions between the accused and her alleged contacts. Digital devices have been seized, and forensic experts may be brought in to examine other electronic gadgets, including the woman’s mobile phone and devices belonging to her relatives, an official source said.
According to the source, the woman allegedly fell into a trap set by individuals who presented themselves as academicians and digital content creators. They reportedly encouraged her to write long-form articles covering a range of subjects, including the environment, geopolitics and defence.
The FIR reportedly mentions China as well as other countries whose intelligence operatives allegedly established contact with the woman and obtained sensitive information from her, whether knowingly or unknowingly, the source said.
Jammu Police began investigating the matter after receiving intelligence inputs from the intelligence wing of an agency about suspicious communications between the Army officer’s wife and her foreign-based contacts.
The woman has been booked under Section 152 of the BNS, which deals with acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity. If convicted, she could face imprisonment ranging from seven years to life, along with a fine.
Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act prescribes a maximum prison sentence of 14 years for spying. Wrongful communication of information under the Act carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison.
The investigation remains underway.
(with IANS inputs)
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