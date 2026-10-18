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Army officer’s wife booked for alleged espionage over suspected Chinese links in Jammu

Jammu Police began investigating the matter after receiving intelligence inputs from the intelligence wing of an agency about suspicious communications between the Army officer’s wife and her foreign-based contacts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:44 PM IST
Army officer’s wife booked for alleged espionage over suspected Chinese links in Jammu
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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