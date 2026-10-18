Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Army officer’s wife booked for espionage in Jammu over alleged Chinese links

Army officer’s wife booked for espionage in Jammu over alleged Chinese links

The woman is suspected of sharing sensitive information, documents, photographs and electronic data through encrypted communication channels with individuals allegedly linked to foreign intelligence agencies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Army officer’s wife booked for espionage in Jammu over alleged Chinese links
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Army officer’s wife booked for espionage in Jammu over alleged Chinese links
2
3
4
5