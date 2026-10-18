/Army officer’s wife booked for espionage in Jammu over alleged Chinese links

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered an espionage case against the wife of a senior Army officer posted in Jammu, alleging that she shared sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives, including individuals linked to China who allegedly posed as academicians.
The FIR was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to an official source on Sunday. The accused is a resident of Telangana.
The woman is suspected of sharing sensitive information, documents, photographs and electronic data through encrypted communication channels with individuals allegedly linked to foreign intelligence agencies.
According to the source, the suspected operatives established contact with the woman while posing as academicians and digital content creators. They allegedly persuaded her to write long-form articles on subjects including the environment, geopolitics and defence.
Police are investigating how the woman came into contact with the suspected foreign operatives and whether sensitive information was passed on to them knowingly or unknowingly.
Jammu Police are examining the accused's digital communications and financial transactions as part of the investigation. Devices have been seized, and forensic experts may be called in to examine electronic gadgets, including her mobile phone and those belonging to her family members, the source said.
The FIR reportedly refers not only to China but also to other countries whose intelligence operatives allegedly established contact with the woman and obtained sensitive information.
The police began investigating after an intelligence arm of an agency alerted them to suspicious communications between the accused and her foreign-based contacts.
The accused has been booked under Section 152 of the BNS, which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India. If convicted, an accused under this provision can face imprisonment ranging from seven years to life, along with a fine.
Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act deals with spying and provides for a maximum prison term of 14 years. Section 5, which covers the wrongful communication of information, carries a maximum punishment of three years' imprisonment.
The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the woman have not yet been established in court.
(With IANS inputs)
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