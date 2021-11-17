Army officials caught seeking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe from MTS candidate for ‘speeding up joining process’

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two Army officials of the rank of Hawaldar for allegedly seeking a bribe from an MTS (Multi-tasking Staff) candidate who was selected in the examination taken by Army Ordnance Corps, Pune.

The duo - Susant Nahak and Naveen – from the Southern Command, Pune had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in the pretext of early joining formalities.

They allegedly agreed to accept an initial amount of Rs 50,000, following which the complainant transferred Rs 30,000 by Phonepay to the account of one accused.

Subsequently, both the accused allegedly came for accepting the remaining amount of Rs 20,000 at which point CBI which had laid a trap caught them red-handed.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Pune which led to the recovery of incriminating documents relating to the case,” said CBI in a statement.

Both the accused were produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Pune on Wednesday (November 17) from where they were remanded to five days police custody.

