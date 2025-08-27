Advertisement
INDIAN ARMY RESCUE OPERATION

Indian Army's Unrivaled Bravery: How A Helicopter Rescue Saved 25 Lives Seconds Before A Building Collapsed | VIDEO

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Indian Army's Aviation wing evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians from a flood-threatened building in Pathankot, Punjab.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Indian Army's Unrivaled Bravery: How A Helicopter Rescue Saved 25 Lives Seconds Before A Building Collapsed | VIDEOPunjab Building Collapses Seconds After Daring Army Rescue. (PHOTO: @adgpi)

The Indian Army, in a spine-chilling display of expertise and valour, evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians from a building under threat of floods along the Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot just seconds before the building collapsed. The daredevil helicopter rescue operation by Indian Army Aviation shows the increasing risk posed by relentless rains and swelling floodwaters in the area.

High-Risk Operation Prevents Catastrophic Disaster

The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted a video of the dramatic rescue on its official X handle, depicting a chopper flying through inclement weather to land on the building. The post said that the team initiated the operation at dawn on Wednesday to evacuate those who had been trapped since Tuesday. "In a macabre flashback to what was riding on, the same building that the helicopter had landed on collapsed soon after the evacuation," the post stated, highlighting the timing of the operation in fractions of a second. The Army complimented the pilots' "unrivaled courage" in a mission that "tried nerves, skill and grit."

Floods Cause Destruction Throughout Jammu And Punjab

The accident is a part of a bigger crisis that is being witnessed in north India. Downpours in sections of Jammu have caused extensive waterlogging and flash floods in adjoining Punjab, pushing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to shut all the state's schools from August 27 through August 30. The Army has mounted a massive disaster relief and humanitarian assistance operation in flood-hit regions of Jammu and Punjab, deploying rescue columns and helicopters to airlift stranded civilians and BSF troops.

At the same time, another rescue mission is under way along the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track near Adhkuwari, where nine devotees lost their lives in a Tuesday landslide and 21 were injured.

