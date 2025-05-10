Advertisement
INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONS

Pakistan Violates Fresh Ceasefire Pact, India Retaliates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Vikram Misri remarks came in the wake of recent cross-border tensions and ceasefire developments between India and Pakistan.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 11:11 PM IST|Source:
Pakistan Violates Fresh Ceasefire Pact, India Retaliates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, addresses a press briefing in New Delhi (IANS)

Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military action, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Pakistan has already violated the understanding, triggering a strong response from the Indian Army.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan to stop military action that was ongoing for the past few days," Misri said in a statement. "However, for the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion."

Misri condemned the violations, holding Islamabad directly responsible. "This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps and understand the gravity of the situation."

He further added that Indian ground forces remain vigilant and are giving an appropriate response to Pakistani provocations.

