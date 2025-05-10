Pakistan Violates Fresh Ceasefire Pact, India Retaliates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military action, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Pakistan has already violated the understanding, triggering a strong response from the Indian Army.

Special briefing on Operation Sindoor (May 10, 2025) https://t.co/bgXU8utdHH May 10, 2025

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan to stop military action that was ongoing for the past few days," Misri said in a statement. "However, for the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion."

Misri condemned the violations, holding Islamabad directly responsible. "This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps and understand the gravity of the situation."

He further added that Indian ground forces remain vigilant and are giving an appropriate response to Pakistani provocations.