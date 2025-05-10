Pakistan Violates Fresh Ceasefire Pact, India Retaliates: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Vikram Misri remarks came in the wake of recent cross-border tensions and ceasefire developments between India and Pakistan.
Trending Photos
Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military action, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday said that Pakistan has already violated the understanding, triggering a strong response from the Indian Army.
Special briefing on Operation Sindoor (May 10, 2025) https://t.co/bgXU8utdHH— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 10, 2025
"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan to stop military action that was ongoing for the past few days," Misri said in a statement. "However, for the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion."
Misri condemned the violations, holding Islamabad directly responsible. "This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps and understand the gravity of the situation."
He further added that Indian ground forces remain vigilant and are giving an appropriate response to Pakistani provocations.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv