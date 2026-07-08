/Arrest of Ukrainian, Bangladeshi nationals from Indo-Nepal border sparks security concern

A series of arrests involving foreign nationals at the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul has sparked concerns regarding the security and stability of the international boundary. Over the past 48 hours, authorities have apprehended two individuals, a Ukrainian national and a Bangladeshi citizen, on charges of illegal infiltration. Notably, the arrest of the Ukrainian national comes three months after the arrest of six more nationals allegedly involved in inciting the Manipur conflict. The Ukrainian nationals’ activity against India has already sparked a concern in New Delhi’s security corridors.
In the first incident, a joint operation by the local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) led to the arrest of a Ukrainian woman in the Sainik Road area under the Harpur police station jurisdiction. According to officials, the woman was arrested for residing in India without valid immigration documents and attempting to cross the Indo-Nepal international border illegally. She was reportedly intercepted while trying to cross into Nepal from India via the Harpur border route.
The second incident occurred today at the Raxaul Maitri Bridge. Security personnel intercepted a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national identified as Md. Shyam Hussain, a resident of Baroegaon, Munshiganj district, Dhaka. During questioning, he allegedly failed to produce valid documents establishing his legal stay in India.
Officials stated that Hussain was attempting to cross from India into Nepal when he was detained by the SSB. Preliminary investigations suggest he had been residing in India illegally by concealing his true identity. Following his apprehension, he was handed over to the Haraiya police station for further legal action.
Both foreign nationals are currently being interrogated by law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into their entry into India, their length of stay, and the motives behind their attempts to cross into Nepal.
"Action is being taken against the arrested Bangladeshi national under the relevant legal provisions applicable to foreign nationals. A detailed investigation into his documents, identity, and the duration of his stay in India is underway. After completion of the investigation, he will be produced before the court, and further legal proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the law," an official spokesperson of the East Champaran Police said.
The recurring nature of these incidents has raised questions about whether these illegal border crossings are part of a broader conspiracy to destabilize the Indo-Nepal border region. Security has been heightened in the area as agencies continue to probe all aspects of these illegal movements.
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