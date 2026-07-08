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Arrest of Ukrainian, Bangladeshi nationals from Indo-Nepal border sparks security concern

Over the past 48 hours, authorities have apprehended two individuals, a Ukrainian national and a Bangladeshi citizen, on charges of illegal infiltration. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
Arrest of Ukrainian, Bangladeshi nationals from Indo-Nepal border sparks security concern
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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