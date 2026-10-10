/'Arrest us all': Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi as protests against CEC continue

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters, saying the Opposition will not back down in its protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said they would keep fighting to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people.
Gandhi also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to carry on with their demonstrations.
In a post on X, Gandhi said he had been fighting Modi and the RSS for over a decade and claimed to understand his opponents "inside out".
"I've been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all," he said.
Gandhi said his side already had the information it needed, and vowed to defend the Constitution.
"We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated," he said.
Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday. They were held while trying to march towards Jantar Mantar for a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
(With ANI inputs)
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