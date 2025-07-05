Arrested Lone Wolf Terrorist Influenced By Zakir Naik: Andhra Police

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday said that one of the two terror suspects recently apprehended in Tamil Nadu is a lone wolf who possesses sophisticated bomb-making abilities.

The suspects have been identified as Abubacker Siddique and his associate, Mohammed Ali, who were arrested earlier this month.

Siddique is suspected of being involved in the 2011 pipe-bomb plot targeting BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani during his Rath Yatra in Madurai. Police say that Siddique was ideologically influenced by fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.

Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Koya Praveen told PTI that Siddique operated alone, sharing his technical knowledge with others who held similar extremist views.

“Zakir Naik school of thought. He is more of a lone wolf. Ideologically motivated and an expert in making IEDs and electronic devices, timer explosive devices,” said Praveen, according to PTI.

Praveen further noted that Siddique is highly skilled in assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as well as various electronic and timer-based bombs.

Earlier today, authorities searched additional locations linked to the suspects. While no explosives were found, police did confiscate several documents and pen drives.

In previous raids, officers had seized a range of items, including daggers, sickles, digital timers, clock switches, speed controllers, ball bearings, nuts and bolts, binoculars, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, and hacking tools.

Investigators also recovered maps of major Indian cities, coding manuals, literature inspired by ISIS, property papers, digital storage devices, chequebooks, and financial documents related to suspicious transactions.

Zakir Naik, a controversial religious figure, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred. In 2017, Bangladesh authorities claimed that one of those who attacked a cafe in Dhaka was inspired by Zakir Naik.

The incident left 22 people dead. Later that year, India's NIA also accused Naik of indulging in unlawful activities and promoting religious hatred.

Since then, Naik has been forced to live in Malaysia, a country that has given him protection and allowed him to operate his organisation, including Dubai-based Peace TV and Mumbai-based non-profit Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

