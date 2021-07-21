Arthamedha by Kapil Arya offers plethora of book to garner lessons to cherish for life

When you read a book that fills you with this strange evangelical zeal, you become certain that the world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book. Arthamedha is one such collection of book that offers a veritable library of literature spanning a wide range of topics. Almost every area you want will be found with them, from accountancy to parenting and banking and finance to even subjects on yoga and meditation.

The words that screamed wisdom

‘Arthamedha: Dhan Nirman or Prabandhan Ke Vaigyanik Siddhant’ by Kapil Arya talks about financial stability. The book states that a great number of people strive to attain their objective of becoming affluent, prosperous, and financially free, but are dissatisfied when they realise they are not getting anywhere in life because they lack the necessary knowledge, thinking talent, and strategy to do so.

So, after ten years of research on the world's wealthiest people, author Mr Kapil Arya discovered the science of money, which aided them in expanding their knowledge, upgrading their thinking, developing new abilities, and strategizing to help them become wealthy and live the life they choose. This book is strongly recommended for the people like students, debtors, investors, entrepreneurs, working professionals and unemployed. Reading through this book one can learn & practice the principles of the book and gain benefit from it. By following the book one can become rich & successful if anyone inculcates the values within oneself. This book covers money management principles that will be beneficial to those who earn a good living but are unable to expand their earnings and savings. They will be able to swiftly expand their fortune if they follow the methods outlined in the book.

From author’s column

Commenting about the book author Kapil Arya says, “This book feels like a dream come true for me, coming from a corporate and entrepreneurial background. It's the culmination of ten years of devotion, patience, and endurance. I wanted to select relevant stories and examine them piece by piece in order to produce a descriptive study that I could share with the world in my book.” “Arthamedha is a one-of-a-kind self-help book that focuses on wealth and personal finance in particular. All I can tell for sure is that if you follow the wealth development and management methods outlined in this book if money isn't already in your life, it will be soon. And if it is thereby God's favour, you will see it grow at a rapid rate, and it will soon be available,” he further added.

For the author, a book published seems like fulfilling a life goal, and a mixed feeling of delight, excitement, and worry. Being excited about the book he believes that the book will be received and liked by readers. If you go to any bookstore or library, you'll find a plethora of instructions in the shape of personal finance book that give financial planning advice. However, not all counsel is created equal. So, get your hands on this book today as it will guide you on the path of monetary benefits and will lead you to become a millionaire along with the hard work you put in.

About Kapil Arya

Kapil Arya is an entrepreneur and a former corporate professional and has recently adorned the role of a writer and author. His debut book, Arthamedha is a self-help book with special emphasis on personal finance, business, economics, and investment. His book includes principles for attracting wealth, increasing finances in your life and also offers possible solutions to deal with the rising cases of crime and corruption due to money.

