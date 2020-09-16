Article 370 abrogation: Terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir reduce by over 54%

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) stated that the terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by over 54% since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha said that there were 211 terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between August 5, 2019, and September 9, 2020, compared to 455 incidents reported between the same period in 2018 and 2019.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5, 2019, to September 9, 2020," said the Minister.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5, 2019, had announced the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Parliament, which resulted in the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

As per Reddy, the Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations.

"Security forces keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," stated Reddy.

Reddy also gave the details of infiltration by Pakistani militants in Jammu and Kashmir during the last two years and the current year up to July.

There was 47 number of estimated infiltration attempts until July 2020 compared to 219 in 2019 and 328 in 2018. The number of estimated net infiltration till July 2020 was recorded at 28, while it was 141 in 2019 and 143 in 2018.

The Minister also said that 45 civilians were killed along with 49 security personnel in terrorist-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that in order to bring about overall development for the benefit of people of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi had announced a package of Rs 80,068 crores under PMDP-2015 which consists of 63 major development projects in the road sector, power generation and transmission, health infrastructure, the establishment of 2 AIIMS, IITs, IIMs and tourism-related projects etc.

"These projects are at various stages of implementation and training and employment opportunities for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are also provided under many schemes such as HIMAYAT and PMKVY," opined Reddy.

"In order to mainstream the youth, special emphasis is being given to Watan Ko Jano program, student exchange program, sports as well as civic action program of CAPFs," added the Minister.

Reddy also asserted that the Islamic State terrorists are most active in the southern states of the country adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 17 cases related to the presence of the IS in Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, He said that the NIA has also arrested 122 accused persons.

"The NIA investigations have revealed that the IS is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir," said Reddy.