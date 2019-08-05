Article 370 scrapped in J&K: MHA advisory asks all states, UTs to ensure peace

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an advisory asking all states and Union Territories in the country to ensure peace after Home Minister Amit Shah announced scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

While security in Jammu and Kashmir has been increased and the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force put on high alert here, MHA has asked other states and UTs to also ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The neighbouring states of Jammu and Kashmir - Himachal Pradesh and Punjab - could be especially vulnerable and may seen an increase in vigil in the days to come.

The announcement on Article 370 was made in Parliament by Shah amid uproar by opposition parties. Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had “murdered the Constitution”. Former CMs - PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NCP chief Omar Abdullah too slammed the move.

The government, however, found support from its allies as well as from parties like AAP, YSRCP, BJD and BSP. Shah justified the decision saying Article 370 had led to the alienation of Jammu and Kashmir and the government’s move will ensure that the region becomes a part of India in true sense.