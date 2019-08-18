Arun Jaitley remains critical; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to visit AIIMS again

NEW DELHI: The health condition of former Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley continues to remain critical on Sunday. He is currently on life support system at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

Sources had told Zee News on Saturday that Jaitley was put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is applicable for patients whose lungs and heart do not function properly.

Several political leaders and other dignitaries have been visiting the premier health institute since Jaitley got admitted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited AIIMS on Sunday to inquire about the health condition of Jaitley.

Before their visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan had reached AIIMS to meet the ailing BJP leader.

In view of the BJP stalwart's health condition and political bigwigs visit, the security around the premier medical institute has been beefed up.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Jaitley in the night.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal had visited the hospital to meet the BJP leader. On the same day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also visited Jaitley at the hospital around 11:30 am.

"Today I went to AIIMS to see former Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to enquire about his health. There I met his family members and with them, I prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Jaitley Ji," she tweeted in Hindi.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid a visit to the former finance minister.

Dr Harsh Vardhan had also accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah when the latter visited Jaitley at around 11 pm on Friday to inquire about his health.

The 66-year-old was admitted to the country's premier medical institution on August 9 morning and was put on ventilator late on the same night. Soon after he was admitted on August 9, PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jaitley at the hospital.