ARUNACHAL PRADESH ACCIDENT

Arunachal Pradesh: 21 Feared Dead As Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge In Anjaw District

Twenty-one people are feared dead after a truck carrying road construction workers plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on Thursday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arunachal Accident, , Border Road Workers, Gorge Fall
Arunachal Pradesh: 21 Feared Dead As Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge In Anjaw DistrictAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Twenty-one people are feared dead after a truck carrying road construction workers plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district on Thursday. 

