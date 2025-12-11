NewsIndiaArunachal Pradesh: 21 Feared Dead As Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge In Anjaw District
Arunachal Pradesh: 21 Feared Dead As Truck Carrying Labourers Falls Into Gorge In Anjaw District
Twenty-one people are feared dead after a truck carrying road construction workers plunged into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district on Thursday.
