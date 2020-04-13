Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry extend coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown till April 30

New Delhi: In line with Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Puducherry on Monday (April 13) extended the lockdown period for a fortnight to April 30, to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 infection. The announcement came a day before the end of the 21-day lockdown announced by the central government on March 24.

The lockdown has been extended till April 30, Arunachal Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said. So far Arunachal has reported only one coronavirus case.

So far Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka had announced the extension of lockdown period for a fortnight.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami announced the extension of the lockdown in Tamil Nadu till April 30. In an official release, Palaniswami said the rate of infection in the state has been reined in since the lockdown was implemented vigorously and if the curbs were eased, it might lead to a spurt in the spread of the contagion.

Later, Maharashtra's revenue and disaster management departments too issued a notification announcing the extension of the lockdown period in the state to April 30.

"The first notification was issued on March 25 as necessitated by Section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act and provisions of Disaster Management Act, and was valid till April 14," said an official. "Since there has been no reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases in this period, the lockdown was extended till April 30," he added.

The lockdown was announced by PM Modi on March 24 for three weeks to break the chain of infections. The centre says it was a success, and that the number of coronavirus in India could have been manifolds if the lockdown was not put in place.

PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14 whether the Centre will extend the coronavirus lockdown or not.