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Arunachal Pradesh tragedy: 5 army personnel missing, 4 labourers killed in landslides and flash floods

Five Army personnel are missing after a flash flood hit an Arunachal camp. Four workers were killed in a separate landslide in Upper Subansiri.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh tragedy: 5 army personnel missing, 4 labourers killed in landslides and flash floods
Image Credit: Officials of State Emergency Operations Centre/IANS.

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