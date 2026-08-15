/Arunachal Pradesh tragedy: 5 army personnel missing, 4 labourers killed in landslides and flash floods

Five Army personnel went missing after a flash flood hit an Army camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, while four road construction workers died in a separate landslide in Upper Subansiri district. Both incidents took place on Friday evening after heavy rain in the state, with rescue teams working in remote areas.
The flash flood struck the Pasu Pani Army Camp in Dibang Valley and swept away two shelters used by personnel of the 5th Grenadier unit.
Seven soldiers were caught in the sudden surge of water. Rescue teams managed to bring two of them to safety, while five others could not be located and remain missing.
The Army has started a search operation in the area. Two dedicated teams from the 5th Grenadier are taking part in the effort and are being supported by other security and emergency agencies.
Personnel from the 58th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, 62 RCC of the General Reserve Engineer Force and Arunachal Pradesh Police have joined the search. Local volunteers are also assisting the teams in the difficult terrain.
A State Disaster Response Force team from Pasighat is being sent to Anini to strengthen the rescue effort. Officials are coordinating the agencies involved as teams continue to look for the missing soldiers.
The search is taking place in a remote area where heavy rain and difficult ground conditions can slow movement. Teams are assessing the area and clearing obstacles as they continue their operation.
In Upper Subansiri district, a landslide struck the Keojaring-Byaching road construction site and buried several workers beneath earth and rocks.
Four workers died in the incident. The victims were identified as Tadu Baki, Taji Rai, Markosh Basumatari and Babul Ali.
The body of Babul Ali has been recovered, the district disaster management officer said. Search teams are continuing efforts to locate and recover others who may still be trapped beneath the debris.
Personnel from Nacho Police Station have been deployed at the landslide site. Fire and Emergency Services teams from Daporijo are also taking part in the search and recovery work.
An SDRF team from Ziro is being mobilised for the operation. Officials said the team will first travel to Daporijo and then move towards Nacho. A local guide from Daporijo will assist the team during the search.
The two incidents come as heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Flash floods and landslides have disrupted movement and made rescue work harder in several remote locations.
Officials said all agencies involved are being coordinated to carry out search, rescue and recovery operations. Teams remain focused on locating the five missing Army personnel and completing the recovery operation at the landslide site.
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