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Arunachal Pradesh flash flood: Heavy rain ravages Yachuli; 1 dead | Horrific visuals emerge

Arunachal Pradesh flash flood: Sharing visuals of the destruction caused by floods and landslides, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh government activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF). 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 11:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh flash flood: Heavy rain ravages Yachuli; 1 dead | Horrific visuals emerge
Image Credit: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. (Images Credit: @ANI/X)Source: Bureau

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