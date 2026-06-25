/Arunachal Pradesh flash flood: Heavy rain ravages Yachuli; 1 dead | Horrific visuals emerge

Arunachal Pradesh flash flood: Incessant heavy rainfall triggered a deadly flash flood in the Yachuli area of Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh, leaving one dead and four missing. The horrific visuals emerging from the ground show the devastating aftermath of the floodwaters.
Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.
#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh | One dead and four missing after incessant heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in the Yachuli area of Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh. (24.06)— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026
(Video Source: ADC Yachuli) pic.twitter.com/MDZnRLZzZH
Sharing visuals of the destruction caused by floods and landslides, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives & the devastation caused by the floods & landslides in Keyi Panyor District in Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.
Furthermore, the Minister informed that rescue, relief, and restoration efforts by authorities are underway.
"The safety & well-being of our people remain our highest priority. Rescue, relief & restoration efforts are underway & every possible assistance is being extended to those affected. We stand firmly with every affected family in this difficult hour," the Minister added.
According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.
Acting on a requisition from the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor district, the Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Eastern Air Command (EAC), Shillong, seeking air support for the evacuation and deployment of rescue personnel and materials.
The IAF subsequently launched an air support mission to airlift personnel and relief materials of the SDRF from Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool in Keyi Panyor district.
The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts.
Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.
The Department of Civil Aviation and the Department of Disaster Management expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force, SDRF personnel and APD Hollongi for ensuring the swift deployment of air support during the emergency.
Earlier, ANI reported that the Assam government is closely monitoring the evolving situation arising out of extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods reported in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, which are expected to have downstream impacts on several districts of Assam.
(with ANI inputs)
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