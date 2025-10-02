Advertisement
ARUNACHAL PRADESH BUS ACCIDENT

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Rescues 13 Passengers After Bus Plunges Into Valley

The incident occurred on Thursday near Baisakhi in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, when a bus carrying 13 passengers fell into a valley. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 10:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Rescues 13 Passengers After Bus Plunges Into Valley (Photo: IANS/Defence PRO)

Troops of the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps rescued 13 civilians after a bus accident in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the incident occurred near Baisakhi in Tawang district, when a bus carrying 13 passengers rolled into a valley. The soldiers immediately launched a rescue operation, evacuating all passengers and providing medical assistance at the site.

“The swift action of the troops ensured timely care and stabilisation of the injured,” Lt Col Rawat added. He said the operation highlighted the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding lives, not only in conflict situations but also during emergencies faced by civilians.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed gratitude to Assam Rifles and local residents for their quick response during a tragic landslide in Tirap district on Wednesday. The disaster claimed the lives of two workers and injured three others.

A disaster management official said the landslide, triggered by earth cutting at a construction site in Lapnan Village, trapped five workers under debris. Troops from Assam Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the State Disaster Response Force, assisted by locals, carried out the rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Pangkai Sankioam (25) and Jaong Pansa (18), both from Kamhua Noksa village in Longding district, the official added.

(With IANS Inputs)

