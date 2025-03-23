Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Trying To Stop Free Bus Rides For Women In Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed his first rally in the national capital since the assembly poll rout earlier this year. Addressing people during the AAP's 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event in Delhi, Kejriwal also lashed out at the BJP saying that the party removed pics of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar from the CM's cabin.

Kejriwal also alleged that the free bus rides for women is being stopped in Delhi. "I saw a video in which the conductor was refusing to give a pink ticket to a woman saying that orders have come from above. It will be Modiji's greatness if he does not stop these facilities. Before the elections, Modi Ji had promised to give Rs 2,500/month and gas cylinders to women. But they kept waiting. Modi Ji, if you stop the old facilities also then it will be a betrayal to the people of Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further said that the AAP considers Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar as their ideals. "There are pictures of both of them in our house and in every office of the Delhi and Punjab governments. The first thing the new government in Delhi did was to remove the pictures of both....But they removed the pictures of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb and put up pictures of their leaders first...When we put up the pictures of these two, Congress protested that Gandhiji's picture was not put up. However, when the BJP removed the photos of these two, Congress did not say anything. There is a collusion between these two..." he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor further said, "Whatever dreams the freedom fighters had in their minds, not even a single dream of theirs is being fulfilled today... The letters that Bhagat Singh had written from jail had a lot against the British, yet the British used to send them to his comrades. When I was in jail, I wrote a letter to LG that I was in jail, so Atishi should be allowed to hoist the flag. There was nothing wrong with this. I gave a letter to the jail superintendent, but the letter did not reach LG, and I got a show cause notice that how dare I write such a letter. Bhagat Singh had the freedom to write any letter, but I could not write a letter of two lines. You (BJP) are worse than the British..."

Newly appointed AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said while the AAP's victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls was met with celebrations across the city, the BJP's win did not evoke the same response. "Their MLAs are surprised by their victory," he said, accusing the BJP of using police, Election Commission and money power to win the polls.