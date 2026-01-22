Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann’s Health Guarantee Stands Fulfilled In Punjab: AAP

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fulfils its promise of free healthcare in Punjab as National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ (MMSY) in Mohali, extending free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state. With the scheme now in force, even the most expensive private hospitals previously accessible only to the wealthy are opened to the poor, marking a decisive shift in public welfare delivery.

Punjab, under the AAP government, now becomes the first state in the country to guarantee free healthcare, free education, free electricity, and free bus travel for women, while Arvind Kejriwal asserts that power-hungry opposition parties remain consumed by internal battles, and that only the AAP can secure a safe future for Punjab. On this occasion, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann handed over Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna cards to some of the eligible beneficiaries.

During the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that today is not just a big and historic day for Punjab, but for the entire country. “The work that is going to be done in Punjab today should perhaps have been done back in 1950. All those who fought for independence did not struggle so that one day the British would leave and our own governments would be formed, only for those governments to do nothing for the people,” he said.

The AAP Supremo said that over the past 75 years, many governments came and went, but none of them truly cared for the people. Big promises were made, but the public was neglected. He said there was a time when Punjab was plagued by severe terrorism, and then came a phase when drugs were rampant. “But everything has its time. The phase that Punjab has been going through for the past four years will be written in golden letters in the history of Punjab and the country,” he added.

Referring to the promises made during elections, Arvind Kejriwal said that when he and CM Bhagwant Mann went campaigning, they used to give guarantees. At that time, they spoke of “Kejriwal’s Guarantees,” one of which was a health guarantee, that free and quality healthcare would be provided for every person and every citizen of Punjab. “People did not believe it back then,” he said.

The AAP Supremo continued, “In those days, the Congress government was in power. First, Captain Amarinder Singh was the CM, and then Charanjit Singh Channi. They used to say that the treasury was empty, the government was running in deficit, and there was no money.”

“They said that Arvind Kejriwal was roaming around spreading lies about free electricity, free healthcare, and free education, and that none of this was possible because there was no money. But the AAP government proved that all the guarantees could indeed be fulfilled,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said that today, electricity is being provided for free and good schools are being built. “Free healthcare arrangements had been started earlier, but today’s step is a very big one. In the past four years, the government has built around 1,000 mohalla clinics located in villages and neighborhoods,” he asserted.

He pointed out that these are not ordinary clinics, and stated, “Over the last 75 years, the Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress governments together opened only 400 primary health centers, while the present government has built 1,000 mohalla clinics in just four years, and another 500 are under construction.”

“In the next four to five months, 2,500 ‘Pind Clinics’ will be opened in every village. The work that previous governments did in 75 years, this government has perhaps done ten times that in just four years,” Arvind Kejriwal asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal stated that the primary health centers of previous governments were locked up, with dogs roaming inside. “That is what their health centers were like. But the mohalla clinics that have now been built are splendid and air-conditioned,” he stated.

He added, “Those who have received treatment there know how good they are. When you go there, it doesn’t feel like a government hospital, but like a private clinic. Now mohalla clinics are opening far and wide, in villages everywhere.”

The AAP Head further said that earlier, Punjab government hospitals faced a severe shortage of doctors. Over the past four years, 1100 specialist doctors have been recruited, and now there is no shortage of doctors in government hospitals. “Earlier, machines did not work, but now all machines have been installed and each one is functioning properly,” he said.

He continued to highlight that earlier, medicines were not available, but now medicine distribution counters have opened and people are receiving free medicines. “Government hospitals have been made excellent,” he stated.

The AAP National Convenor said that sometimes a disease becomes so serious that one has to go to a private hospital. “Many people choose private hospitals for treatment. Therefore, today such a Yojna (Scheme) is being implemented under which the best and most premium private hospitals of Punjab, where even the richest people go for treatment, will now also be accessible to the poorest farmers, laborers, and rickshaw pullers. They will not need to worry about money,” he continued.

Arvind Kejriwal said that a farmer works extremely hard under the scorching sun to grow food for all of us, but if someone in his family falls ill, he has to mortgage his land. He continued, “He ends up selling his land and jewelry, loses his house, and even then there is no guarantee that the patient will survive. Even for the smallest illness, if someone goes to a private hospital, the minimum package is Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and the person is completely ruined. But now people need not worry.”

The AAP head said that Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Singh Mann works 24 hours a day for the people. “All other Chief Ministers are currently roaming around at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, along with their wives and children. One Chief Minister even went there in the private jet of an industrialist from his own neighboring state, signed some agreements, and came back,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal continued, “They did not go there to work, but to vacation. On one side, there are Chief Ministers going to Switzerland, and on the other side, Punjab’s Chief Minister is sitting here preparing health cards for the people. He too could have gone, and probably wanted to go, but he did not.”

Arvind Kejriwal further explained that this is a 10 lakh rupee insurance scheme, “People can go to any hospital, whether government or private. The government has already started fixing everything, and soon government hospitals will become even better than private ones. But for now, patients can go anywhere,” he said.

He further continued, “For both major and minor illnesses, all medicines and tests up to Rs 10 lakh will be free. As soon as a patient is admitted to a hospital, everything will be free. They will not be asked anything, only to bring their health card. There are about 65 lakh families in Punjab, including rich and poor, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and people of all religions and castes. No one has been left out.”

He said that governments usually impose many conditions, but they have imposed none. “Everyone is human, everyone is Punjabi, and everyone is Indian, so why exclude anyone? This card is for everyone, and 65 lakh families will benefit directly,” he asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal said to recall the time of the past four years and before that, when Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP governments were in power. He pointed out that punjab was full of drugs, and said, “Their big ministers used to sell drugs and distribute them through their government vehicles.”

He recalled that when major drug traffickers were arrested, they named these very ministers, saying that so-and-so minister was running the drug trade.

He said that for the first time, a government has shown the courage to arrest corrupt ministers and send them to jail. But he felt deeply saddened that when that minister was arrested, all these parties came together and started abusing. “They abused the AAP, Bhagwant Mann, and Arvind Kejriwal, saying that human rights were being violated,” he said.

The AAP Chief questioned, “When Punjab’s children were dying due to drugs and their futures were being destroyed, were their human rights not being violated? Now when action is taken against criminals, human rights are suddenly being violated?”

He said that these people do not love anyone. “This is all their business. Bhagwant Mann has shut down their business. Those who sell drugs belong to these very parties, their followers, and their relatives. Now that drug traffickers are being caught and a war has been launched against gangsters, these parties are abusing and saying that human rights are being violated,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

“They care about gangsters and extortionists, not about Punjabis. When ordinary people receive extortion calls and are threatened that their children will be killed if they don’t pay, these people don’t remember human rights. The public must stay alert against these parties and must not vote for them again, or else that dark era will return,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said that with great difficulty, God has created a party like AAP, and stated, “This is nature’s miracle, because neither he, nor Bhagwant Mann, nor Manish Sisodia, nor Satyendar Jain has money. They are small people, but by a miracle of nature, the party was formed and came to power in Punjab after Delhi so quickly. This is all being done by God and Waheguru.”

He said that even this new Rs 10 lakh scheme will be opposed by these people. He told Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal leaders that if something good is happening, they should praise it. “This Rs 10 lakh treatment will be available to everyone. They and their families will also be treated under this scheme. The AAP government has not discriminated, nor put any condition that Congress or Akali members will not be treated. Everyone will be treated. May God keep everyone happy,” he continued.

Arvind Kejriwal said that these people do not love Punjab or Punjabis, and highlighted, “They only want power so they can make money. Their cycle is money from power and power from money. Today, these parties are in a bad state. AAP is flourishing, while Congress leaders are busy stabbing each other in the back and everyone wants to become Chief Minister. The condition of the Akali Dal is also bad.”

Arvind Kejriwal concluded by asserting that only the AAP can shape the future of Punjab and the families of its people and take care of them, and said, “They want nothing for themselves. They are deeply thankful and grateful for the opportunity of service given by the people. They only ask that the public continues to give them love and trust.”

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the scheme has been launched for the welfare of every section of society, inspired by the teachings of Guru Sahiban. “Health cards will be issued to all 65 lakh families, covering nearly three crore citizens of Punjab,” he said, adding that for the first time no income limit has been fixed for any health scheme in the state. “With the launch of this scheme today, Punjab has set a new benchmark for the entire country,” the Chief Minister said, underlining that Punjab has now become the first state to provide free healthcare, free education, free electricity, and free bus travel for women.

Explaining the scope of the initiative, the Chief Minister said that government employees, pensioners, and every other citizen would be eligible for the health card. “These health cards can be obtained from facilitation centres and Common Service Centres, or through online registration using Aadhaar card or voter card,” he said, adding that youth club members would also assist citizens by making cards door to door. He further stated that 850 government and private hospitals have already been empanelled under the scheme and more hospitals will be added in the coming days.

Highlighting the expanded coverage, the Chief Minister said that more than 2,356 treatment packages have been included under the scheme, compared to 1,600 earlier. “Specialised treatments such as Orthopaedics, General Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Nephrology, Urology, Oncology, and several others are being offered,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann added that the scheme also covers cardiac procedures, cancer treatment, kidney dialysis and transplants, brain and spine surgeries, maternity and newborn care, accident and emergency services, knee and hip replacement surgeries, cataract surgery, and many other critical treatments.

The Chief Minister said that along with hospital expenses, diagnostic services have also been included in the scheme. “Any citizen can now get free treatment at any government or private hospital in Punjab or Chandigarh,” he said, adding that hospitals will be paid the treatment cost within 15 days after treatment. He noted that the state government has already paid the advance premium to the insurance company to ensure smooth implementation.

Reiterating the core objective of the scheme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that no citizen of Punjab will now be forced to skip treatment due to lack of money. “We pray for the good health and well-being of all Punjabis, but if someone falls ill, they no longer need to worry about arranging money for treatment,” he said. Sharing personal experiences, he said he knew families who had lost their entire savings on medical treatment and others who had surrendered to disease due to financial pressure. “If anyone registers for this scheme today, they become eligible for its benefits from today itself,” he said.

Drawing comparisons, the Chief Minister said that the Union government launched the Ujjwala scheme to provide LPG connections to poor families but later made such families ineligible for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also referred to a previous state government scheme where students were not failed till Class 8 only to enrol them under the Atta-Dal scheme. Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted the Business Blasters scheme, stating that students under the initiative have secured memorandums of understanding worth around Rs 45 crore with companies.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Chief Minister said that Congress leaders are fighting among themselves to become Chief Minister. “This fight is not for sewa but for mewa,” he remarked. He said that the state government has provided Rs 1 crore to the families of defence personnel who attained martyrdom in the line of duty. He further said that the state government provides Rs 2 crore honorarium to the families of police personnel in case of losing their lives during duty.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the entire leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party comes from the common man and that the government is working relentlessly for the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Speaking about the government’s tenure, the Chief Minister said that the state government will complete four years on March 16. “In these four years, several path-breaking initiatives have been taken for every section of society,” he said, listing Aam Aadmi Clinics, Schools of Eminence, government jobs to more than 61,000 youth, water supply to tail-end areas, and free electricity to 90 percent households. He said that such citizen-centric initiatives will continue in the future to ensure progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab Sah-Prabhari Satyendar Jain and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh also addressed the gathering. Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, MLAs Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi and Kulwant Singh, along with other party leaders and workers, were present on the occasion.