If the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) loss wasn't upset enough, Arvind Kejriwal's defeat has come as a big blow to AAP. Veteran social activist Anna Hazare said that Kejriwal's desire for money and power led to his and his party's downfall. Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "ill-intentions" in the Delhi Assembly elections and their missteps have led to their current position. He pointed to the controversy surrounding the liquor policy as a key factor.

On trends suggesting lead for BJP, Anna Hazare told PTI, "I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without blame, and sacrifice should be there... these qualities let voters have faith in him. I told this (to Arvind Kejriwal) but he did not pay heed, and finally, he focused on liquor... why did this issue arise? He was overwhelmed by money and power..."

Hazare said that Arvind Kejriwal's image was dented because of it and "that's why they (AAP) are getting fewer votes in the election."

Hazare also emphasised the importance of proving one's innocence in politics. He added, "People saw that he (Arvind Kejriwal) talks about character but gets involved in liquor. In politics, allegations are made. One has to prove that he is not guilty. The truth will remain the truth...When a meeting was held, I decided that I would not be part of the party - and I have remained away from that day."

