Arvind Kejriwal government declares coronavirus an epidemic in Delhi; cinema halls closed till March 31

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday (March 12) declared coronavirus an epidemic. Disinfecting all public places, including govt, pvt offices and shopping malls, has been made compulsory, said the Delhi Chief Minister.

Speaking to media, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has decided to close cinema halls in Delhi till March 31, adding "All schools and colleges in Delhi except in those where exams are on to remain closed till March 31."

CM Kejriwal said, "Vacant flats owned by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to be used for quarantine."

#CoronaVirus declared as an epidemic in Delhi ● Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31. ● All schools and colleges in Delhi except in those where exams are on to remain closed till March 31. ● Disinfecting all public places, Govt & Pvt offices made compulsory. pic.twitter.com/LDFspoDowb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that the new coronavirus outbreak "is a controllable pandemic" if countries step up measures to tackle it.

On Wednesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acknowledged that the global outbreak of the new coronavirus could now be considered a pandemic -- a disease actively spreading globally.

"This is a controllable pandemic," he said, according to a statement of his remarks, adding "We are deeply concerned that some countries are not approaching this threat with the level of political commitment needed to control it. The idea that countries should shift from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous."

Over 4,500 people have died, according to an AFP tally, while the WHO said some 125,000 cases have been been reported from 118 countries and territories.