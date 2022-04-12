हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Government

Arvind Kejriwal held 'unconstitutional' meet with Punjab Chief Secretary, Power Secretary: Congress

Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bawja today said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "indirectly controling Punjab administration", a day after he reportedly called state's Chief Secretary and Power Secretary for a meeting in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal held &#039;unconstitutional&#039; meet with Punjab Chief Secretary, Power Secretary: Congress
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "indirectly controling Punjab administration", Congress said.

Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bawja today said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "indirectly controling Punjab administration", a day after he reportedly called state's Chief Secretary and Power Secretary for a meeting in the national capital.

"This (Punjab) govt is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh," Bawja said. "Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi)," he said, adding that "this is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab".

Bajwa further said that AAP led government in Punjab is not taking action against criminals. "No one is afraid of govt or police. Government runs with 'Dabdaba' or 'Zalzala' but you have nothing like that. No one is taking you seriously as a government. How will you make people safe?" he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab GovernmentArvind Kejriwal meeting with Pubjab officialsPunjab officials Arvind Kejriwal meet
Next
Story

Cracker-like explosion near Nitish Kumar's 'Jansabha' in Nalanda, one detained

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Positivity rate in Delhi increases again, Kejriwal says there is no need to panic