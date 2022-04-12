Senior Congress leader Pratap Singh Bawja today said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "indirectly controling Punjab administration", a day after he reportedly called state's Chief Secretary and Power Secretary for a meeting in the national capital.

"This (Punjab) govt is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh," Bawja said. "Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi)," he said, adding that "this is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab".

Bajwa further said that AAP led government in Punjab is not taking action against criminals. "No one is afraid of govt or police. Government runs with 'Dabdaba' or 'Zalzala' but you have nothing like that. No one is taking you seriously as a government. How will you make people safe?" he added.