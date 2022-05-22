New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at the AAP leader's residence on the national capital on Sunday (May 22, 2022). The two political leaders discussed various issues over lunch, including the current political situation in the country. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal hosted Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao at his residence for lunch, today," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

According to the officials, after the lunch at Kejriwal’s residence both the leaders left for Chandigarh, where they, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mannn, are scheduled to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash against the Chinese troops and the farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir last year.

Earlier, on Saturday, Telangana CM along with Kejriwal visited the government schools in the national capital. KCR said his government aims to establish model schools in Telangana on the lines of Delhi, and will soon dispatch a team of officers for coordination, PTI reported.

"We will implement the Delhi model of schools in Telangana as well. We will soon send a team of officers from our state to coordinate," KCR told mediapersons. After the school visit, KCR went to a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur in the city.

Telangana CM, who is on a week-long tour in Delhi to attend national-level political and social programmes, also met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi and discussed several national issues.

(With agency inputs)