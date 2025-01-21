Arvind Kejriwal Likens BJP To Ravana; BJP Counters With 'Chunavi Hindu' Jab

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2024, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday warned slum dwellers and urged them to be wary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While addressing the gathering, Kejriwal drew a parallel between the BJP and the mythological tale of the golden deer, cautioning people not to fall into the trap of false promises.

"I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums, they do not love you, they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections," he said.

Referring to the story of Lord Ram's exile, Kejriwal added, "Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman that you will protect Sita Maa, meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman that I want this deer... Laxman went and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa, these BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap..."

Reacting to Kejriwal's statement, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said that the AAP leader misquoted a part of 'Ramayana' and called him a "Chunavi Hindu" saying that his 'Chunavi' Hindu face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

He said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a 'Chunavi' Hindu. Appeasement runs in his and his boss Rahul Gandhi's veins. He has little knowledge of Ramayana and could not recite it properly... He says that his grandmother used to say that Lord Ram's temple should not be built in Ayodhya. He said that all the land in Delhi should be given to Waqf. The 'Chunavi' Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country..."

Sharpening his attack, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal and Congress MP of 'appeasement politics' saying that appeasement runs in the veins of Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari also accused Kejriwal of supporting illegal migrants 'Rohingyas'.

(With ANI inputs)