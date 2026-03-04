Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia celebrate 'Kattar Imaandaar' Holi with AAP karyakartas

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday celebrated Holi with AAP karyakartas at a Holi Milan ceremony held at the residence of AAP Punjab Prabhari and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The celebration carried a clear message as leaders marked their discharge in the so-called liquor case, with the mood of victory and vindication visible on their faces.

AAP leaders and karyakartas greeted each other with gulal and warm embraces, celebrating both the festival of colours and what they described as the court affirming their reputation as “kattar imaandaar.” Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal said the party celebrated a “kattar imaandaar Holi” together at Manish Sisodia’s residence and would continue moving forward with the colours of truth and struggle.

Speaking to the media, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “This festival of colours, Holi, should bring many colours of happiness into everyone’s lives, give all happiness to their families and keep everyone very happy. A very big injustice was done to the Aam Aadmi Party and its entire leadership, and a conspiracy was hatched. Now it has been proved in court that the Aam Aadmi Party is a ‘kattar imaandaar’ party and all the leaders of the party are ‘kattar imaandaar’.”

The AAP Supremo further stated, “It is very unfortunate that even on the occasion of Holi the BJP has kept liquor shops open across Delhi. For years and years, liquor shops used to remain closed on festivals so that people do not create hooliganism after drinking alcohol. Today, on the occasion of Holi, when for many years the shops used to remain closed, the BJP Government has done very wrong by opening liquor shops.”

Arvind Kejriwal also extended heartfelt greetings to people across the country, including those in Delhi, on the sacred festival of Holi through a post on X. He stated, “Heartfelt greetings to everyone on the sacred festival of Holi. May this festival of colours fill your lives with happiness, love and new energy. May all your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Even amidst their conspiracies and lies, the colours of the Aam Aadmi Party have not faded, because our strength is honesty and the trust of the people.”

AAP Punjab Prabhari and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also extended greetings on the sacred festival of Holi. He stated, “The festival is the same, but the colour is new. It is the colour of ‘kattar imaandari’, and fading is not its habit. In this year’s Holi celebrations, not only red, yellow and green, but the colour of ‘kattar imaandari’ has also dissolved in the air. Because some colours decorate faces and some write history. The colour on the face fades by evening, but the colour of our honesty will be visible for generations to come. Heartfelt, simple and slightly candid Holi greetings to all of you.”

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that for nearly three years the AAP karyakartas had not been able to celebrate Holi in this manner. “For nearly three years, party workers could not celebrate Holi like this. In the first year, during Holi, Manish Sisodia was in jail because he was arrested on 26 February 2023, so the party did not celebrate Holi in 2023. In 2024, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, so that year also we did not celebrate Holi. In 2025, through deceit, manipulation, money power and vote theft, the BJP defeated the AAP in Delhi, so in 2025 as well the party cadre did not celebrate Holi much.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj further said, “After three years, a moment of happiness has come for the party cadre, workers and leaders. The false allegations and conspiracy that the BJP Government had created in the name of liquor and excise have now been exposed, and all our leaders have been proved innocent. Today is a very happy day for us. We are celebrating Holi together with Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and all the leaders of the party.” He concluded by extending Holi greetings to the people of Delhi.

Sharing a video clip on X, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh wrote: “Holi is not merely a festival of colors, but a message to move forward with love, brotherhood, and truth. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Holi. May this joy of colors bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into your life.”

Former Delhi CM and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi stated on X: “At Manish ji's home today, Holi was not just about colors, but also about the trust of the people and the party's struggles. With our party's leader Arvind Kejriwal ji and all our fellow companions-karyakartas, while celebrating a ‘kattar imaandar’ Holi, one thing became clear once again... no conspiracy can ever wash away the color of our truth. The trust of the people is our greatest strength.”