Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses issues related to Delhi violence, Coronavirus

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal who recently held his office met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) in Parliament.

This is their first meeting since the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election results.

The meeting started in the Prime Minister's Room in the Parliament premises at 11 am and comes a day after Anil Baijal, the Delhi Lt. Governor met PM and briefed him on Delhi riots.

Speaking about his meeting with the Prime Minister, Kejriwal stated, "I told him that whoever is found guilty for Delhi violence should be given strictest punishment. Also, we discussed that we have to work together against Coronavirus."

"Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday and Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved," he said.