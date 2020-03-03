हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses issues related to Delhi violence, Coronavirus

The meeting started in the Prime Minister's Room in the Parliament premises at 11 am and comes a day after Anil Baijal, the Delhi Lt. Governor met PM and briefed him on Delhi riots.

Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses issues related to Delhi violence, Coronavirus
ANI photo

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal who recently held his office met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 3) in Parliament.

This is their first meeting since the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election results. 

The meeting started in the Prime Minister's Room in the Parliament premises at 11 am and comes a day after Anil Baijal, the Delhi Lt. Governor met PM and briefed him on Delhi riots.

Speaking about his meeting with the Prime Minister, Kejriwal stated, "I told him that whoever is found guilty for Delhi violence should be given strictest punishment. Also, we discussed that we have to work together against Coronavirus."

"Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday and Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved," he said.

Tags:
Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalDelhiDelhi violenceDelhi RiotsCoronavirus IndiaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Noida school shuts amid Coronavirus fear, all exams cancelled

Must Watch

PT8M11S

Zee Exclusive: Hyderabad students behind Delhi Rumours