DELHI GOVT VS CENTRE ORDINANCE ROW

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Telangana CM KCR, Seeks Support Against Centre's Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance. Earlier, Kejriwal had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Meets Telangana CM KCR, Seeks Support Against Centre's Ordinance

Hyderabad: Amid the row over the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor sought the support of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against the Centre's ordinance which the party claims circumvent the Supreme Court order. Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

The Delhi Chief Minister on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance. Earlier, Kejriwal had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

He also informed that he would not be able to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be held on Saturday in the national capital.
This comes after the Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

