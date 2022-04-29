हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Arvind Kejriwal meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee met at the official residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, and the meeting lasted for about half an hour.

Arvind Kejriwal meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi
File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here, their first meeting after the recent assembly polls in five states.

The two leaders met at the official residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew, and the meeting lasted for about half an hour.

"It was a courtesy call," TMC sources said.

During the meeting, Mamata congratulated Kejriwal on his party's resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections, they said.

It was the first meeting of the two leaders since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the recent assembly polls in Goa, fielding candidates against each other.

The poll campaign also saw the parties targeting each other in an effort to woo voters, with both the outfits going solo to oust the BJP from the state.

While the high-decibel campaign of the TMC could not help it open its account in the elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party won two seats in Goa.

