Arvind Kejriwal To Enter Rajya Sabha? AAP Clears Air Amid Buzz

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday broke the silence on the speculations related to former Delhi CM and party founder Arvind Kejriwal’s entry into the Rajya Sabha and said that he has no plans to go to the Upper House and the sources claiming the development were wrong. The buzz around Kejriwal’s likely entry into the Rajya Sabha erupted after the AAP's move to field its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in an assembly by-poll.

On speculations of Arvind Kejriwal moving to Rajya Sabha, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha...As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are wrong. Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat..."

Following the decision to field Arora, the speculations became rife that the former Delhi CM may replace him in the Upper House after his recent poll defeat ended his Delhi assembly membership. AAP announced this morning that Arora will contest the by-election to Ludhiana West, which had fallen vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi last month.

Arora was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 from Punjab, and his tenure is set to end in 2028. But to contest the assembly elections, he must resign from the Parliament. In that case, his vacant seat may be allotted to Kejriwal.

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP while the saffron party made a resounding comeback in the national capital after 27 years. The AAP bagged 48 seats, while the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was reduced to 22 seats.

(With PTI Inputs)