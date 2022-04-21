Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on April 23

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on April 23.

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a roadshow in Kangra on April 22.

Kangra has the highest number of Assembly seats — 15 out of 68. In the previous election, the BJP had won 11 seats in Kangra.

Recently, AAP’s Himachal Pradesh chief Anoop Kesari and general secretary Satish Thakur had joined the BJP. Union Minister Anurag Thakur played a significant role in the defection.

