Arvind Kejriwal with ‘folded hands’ requests decision-makers to provide oxygen to Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (May 1) urged the Centre with ‘folded hands to provide oxygen’ to the national capital.

Reiterating that there is oxygen crisis in Delhi, the AAP chief said there is major shortage of the life-saving gas with all hospitals raising SOS calls. He claimed that the city requires 976 tons of oxygen on a daily basis but has been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen.

“There is a major issue of oxygen.SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

He added, “I request the decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi.”

Further, Kejriwal informed that even after setting up 5000 beds at Radha Soami centre, only 150 were functional due to lack of medical oxygen supply. The Delhi CM promised that if the national capital receives the required amount of oxygen, there will be 9000 oxygen beds in a day.

“Prepared 5000 beds at Radha Soami Centre but only 150 functional as there's no oxygen. Prepared 1300 beds at Commonwealth Games and Yamuna Sports Complex. Prepared 2500 beds in Burari. If we get oxygen today, there will be 9000 oxygenated beds in Delhi within 24 hrs,” he said.

Many hospitals in the national capital have been putting out SOS calls over lack of proper oxygen supply. Several patients across the nation have lost their lives after not receiving the life-saving gas on time. On Saturday, six COVID-19 patients died in the ICU ward and 2 in main ward due to oxygen shortage in Delhi's Batra Hospital.

Meanwhile, the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all adults began on Saturday. However, like many other states, Delhi did not join the national-level rollout of inoculation due to insufficient vaccines.

