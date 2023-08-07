Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction As Delhi Services Bill Passed In Rajya Sabha

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the Delhi services bill as a black law aimed at taking power away from the elected government of Delhi. Speaking after the bill was passed 131-102 in Rajya Sabha, Kejriwal said that the Central government has been given the power to work for people, not to take away their rights.

Citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the NDA government has the power to pass the law, Kejriwal said that the people elected the BJP government to work for the people, not take away their rights. CM Kejriwal said that since the AAP defeated BJP in the last four elections, that is why the saffron party opted for backdoor entry to capture the Delhi government.

"PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public," alleged Kejriwal.



प्रधानमंत्री जी,



ये काला क़ानून जनतंत्र के ख़िलाफ़ है, जनतंत्र को कमज़ोर करता है। अगर जनतंत्र कमज़ोर होता है तो हमारा भारत कमज़ोर होता है।



पूरा देश समझ रहा है कि इस बिल के माध्यम से कैसे आप दिल्ली के लोगों के वोट की ताक़त को छीन रहे हैं। दिल्ली के लोगों को ग़ुलाम और बेबस बना… pic.twitter.com/0hAjLfIWXc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2023

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal further said, "Whatever I do, the public of Delhi supports me for that and they have shown their support by making me win in the elections. BJP is just trying to stop our good work. They are hindering the development work. They are trying to stop me from working. This time public will not let them win any seat."

On Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister, This black law is against democracy, it weakens democracy. If democracy is weak, then our India will become weak. The whole country is understanding, how through this bill, you are taking away the power of the people of Delhi. You are making the people of Delhi slaves and helpless by rejecting their elected government."

Kejriwal further said, "If I were in your place, I would never have done this. If ever there was a choice between country and power, then I would have sacrificed power a hundred times for the country. What is power, even I would have sacrificed my life hundred times for the country."

Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was passed after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it. The opposition sought division after an almost eight-hour debate on the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was moved for passing in the House by Home Minister Amit Shah.