Arvinder Singh Lovely To Be Pro-Tem Speaker Of Delhi Assembly: Vijender Gupta

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 05:42 PM IST|Source: PTI
BJP MLA and former leader of opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday said Arvinder Singh Lovely would be the Pro-tem Speaker of the House.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.

Gupta told reporters that the new government was in place with a new enthusiasm and a new passion.

"Things are moving step by step in keeping with the enthusiasm and passion of the people of Delhi. A meeting has been held with the CM in which some discussion has taken place on how further proceedings will proceed," Gupta said.

Asked who would be the Pro-tem Speaker, Gupta said the agenda would be issued by evening and Lovely would hold the post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday formed a government in Delhi after over 26 years. Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new chief minister of the national capital.

Six ministers also took oath at the event which took place in the iconic Ramlila Maidan. Vijender Gupta is likely to be the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

