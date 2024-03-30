New Delhi: Amid high-security arrangements, Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was buried next to his mother at Kali Bagh graveyard in Mohammadabad on Saturday. Mukhtar's son Omar Ansari and brother Afzal Ansari were present at the funeral. However, tension rose between MP Afzal Ansari and Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury after DM stopped people from going inside the funeral grounds.

This matter was raised after The DM stopped a large number of people who wanted to go inside the graveyard to lay soil on the grave of Mukhtar Ansari. The administrative officer only allowed the family members inside the Graveyard but Mukhtar's brother Afzal started arguing while saying that DM cannot stop any person who wants to bury the soil.

However, DM Akhoury said that Section 144 is in force and she cannot allow so many people to go inside the graveyard.

Who is Aryaka Akhoury?

According to media reports, Aryaka Akhoury is a 2013 batch IAS officer. She comes from Bihar. She did her primary education in Bihar and later on moved out to Delhi to complete her higher education. Akhoury did an MSC from Delhi University. She took charge as Ghazipur DM in 2022 and also served on posts like CDO in Varanasi and Meerut.

Aryaka Akhouri was a much-talked-about officer when she issued an order in the same district that no administrative officer should wear jeans and a t-shirt while posted.