As AAP eyes Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow here on Saturday.

The event is part of the duo's two-day visit to the state, which is likely to witness Assembly polls in December.

"The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.

Against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit here asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders.

"Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too. So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters.

As per the schedule released by the party, Kejriwal and Mann will arrive here tonight and stay in a hotel.

On Saturday, they will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'.

On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.

Live TV