As Amarinder Singh says ‘leaving’ Congress, Harish Rawat asks him not to ‘help BJP'

New Delhi: Amid Captain Amarinder Singh’s declaration of ‘leaving’ Congress, AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday (October 1) urged him to “rethink” and not help BJP in any way.

Denying reports of Singh being snubbed by the Congress, Rawat said that former Punjab CM’s recent statements sound as if he is under “some pressure”. “No facts in reports that state Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress. It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly,” ANI quoted Rawat as saying.

He added, “All that has been done by the Congress party till now is to protect the respect and dignity of Captain Amarinder Singh and increase the party's chances (in 2022 assembly polls) in Punjab.”

All that has been done by the Congress party till now is to protect the respect and dignity of Captain Amarinder Singh and increase the party's chances (in 2022 assembly polls) in Punjab: AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, in Dehradun — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM on September 18 citing “humiliation” by the Congress. After his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah stoked speculations of him joining BJP, Singh clarified, "I will be leaving the Congress party. I am not remaining in Congress, I am not joining the BJP.”

Commenting on his meet with Shah, the former Punjab CM said it was to discuss farmers’ agitation on Centre’s three farm laws. Captain also met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his Delhi visit.

Further, Singh has removed the Congress’ reference from his Twitter bio, which now reads, “Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State”. His future political course remains to be seen.

Leaving the party red-faced, a few days after Singh’s resignation, his bête noire Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped down from the post of Punjab Congress chief. Hitting out at Sidhu, Singh said on Thursday, “I had said it before also that Navjot Singh Sidhu is not the right man for Punjab, and if he contests, I will not let him win.”

The development comes amid crucial Assembly elections in the state next year.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV