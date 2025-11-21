As Bangladeshis Flee West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC Against SIR

The Election Commission Of India is conducting a Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in West Bengal, and so far, the poll body has distributed 7,64,25,717 Enumeration Forms (EF) while 1,57,78,333. Notably, as of 27th October, the state had 7,66,37,529 registered voters and the SIR process that began on 4th November will conclude on 4th December. Notably, as soon as the SIR began, reports began appearing from West Bengal stating that hundreds of illegal Bangladeshi migrants -many of them having Aadhaar and Voter ID - were spotted fleeing India by returning to Bangladesh.

Hundreds of residents in West Bengal have fled their homes in panic during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a process that has already stirred significant controversy in the state. Those who left—mostly ragpickers who reportedly migrated from Bangladesh a decade or more ago—fear the exercise may be a covert precursor to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), raising concerns about possible deportation. Most of the people who fled were living in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, roughly an hour from Kolkata, repor

Amid the exodus, West Bengal Chief Minister has written to the Election Commission expressing serious concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), urging the poll body's immediate intervention. Sharing her previous letter on X addressed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee described the SIR exercise as "unplanned, chaotic and dangerous," highlighting gaps in training, lack of clarity on documentation, and the impossibility of meeting voters amidst their work schedules.

"Sharing herewith my latest letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, articulating my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing SIR....," she wrote. Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Banerjee wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, claiming that the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The letter reads, "I have time and again flagged my serious concerns in respect of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the way it has been thrust upon the people. Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous. The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning or clear communication has crippled the process from day one."

CM Banerjee highlighted the excessive workload and pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are struggling with online data entry, server issues, and inadequate training, risking inaccurate voter data. The letter states, "I deeply appreciate the strenuous efforts put in by the BLOs under these extremely pressing circumstances and huge workload. However, it cannot be denied that the BLOs have not been provided adequate training, support and time required for undertaking a mammoth exercise of this nature. The unrealistic workload, impossible timelines, and inadequate support with online data entry have collectively placed the entire process and its credibility at severe risk. This strikes at the heart of our electoral democracy."

She further claimed, "BLOs are now operating far beyond human limits. They are expected to manage their principal duties (many being teachers and frontline workers) while simultaneously conducting door-to-door surveys and handling complex e-submissions. Most are struggling with online forms due to a lack of training, server failures, and repeated data mismatches."

She warned that the SIR's flaws may lead to "disenfranchisement of genuine voters, erosion of electoral roll integrity, and undermining of democratic processes." The letter reads, "At this pace, it is almost certain that by 4th December, voter data across multiple constituencies cannot be uploaded, maintaining required accuracy. Even more concerning is the fact that many BLOs, under extreme pressure and fear of punitive action, are being pushed to submit incorrect or incomplete entries-risking disenfranchisement of genuine voters and eroding the integrity of the electoral roll."

The Chief Minister pointed out that the SIR coincides with peak agricultural season, making it difficult for farmers and labourers to participate.

The letter stated, "The timing of this exercise is equally indefensible. West Bengal is currently at the peak of paddy harvest, continuing until mid-December 2025. Simultaneously, Rabi sowing-especially for potato, a strictly time-bound activity, is underway. Millions of farmers and labourers are engaged in essential agricultural work and cannot be expected to abandon the fields to participate in SIR enumeration."

"The human cost of this mismanagement is now unbearable. Yesterday, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Mal, Jalpaiguri, died by suicide, reportedly under crushing SIR-related pressure. Several others have lost their lives since this process began. A revision that previously required three years is now being forcibly compressed into three months, subjecting BLOs and officials to inhuman working conditions and forcing common people under the shadow of fear and uncertainty," it added.

Chief Minister Banerjee has requested the poll body chief to intervene, halt the exercise, provide support, and reassess the methodology and timelines to protect electoral integrity and the democratic framework. (With ANI inputs)