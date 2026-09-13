/As BRICS chair, India focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, sustainability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (2nd day of BRICS Summit) said that under India's BRICS presidency, the focus has been placed on four pillars - resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. He also acknowledged the bloc's efforts to turn the shared vision of the member states into "win-win situation".
In his closing remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, "Today, this group is uniting different continents, cultures, and development journeys. This is a testament to the growing strength, attraction, and unwavering confidence of BRICS."
Stressing the theme of the BRICS Summit -- 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth' -- PM Modi said that he is happy that, with the support of all the member states, India was able to turn the shared vision into "win-win collaboration".
Speaking about the conflicts, PM Modi said, "Today, the global tensions are increasing, which is negatively affecting the common man. Pandemics, climate change disasters and supply chain disruptions have shown that in the current interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region. Therefore, we have placed special focus on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group."
He also noted that it is essential to identify challenges quickly, stay prepared for them, and take immediate action.
PM Modi also made an announcement an early warning system for infectious diseases, along with new disaster management guidelines.
With this approach, the Prime Minister said, "A consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases. Additionally, Early Warning Data Integration Guidelines have been formulated for disaster management."
He further said that the BRICS Logistics Supply Chain Cooperation Framework will help make the supply chains "more reliable and resilient".
Under the innovation initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BRICS Incubator Network will bring together startups and incubators from member countries. He added that India has proposed the BRICS Startup Innovation Fund to support the development of innovative and scalable solutions.
He further said the BRICS Network on Digital Agriculture will open up new opportunities for farmers by aligning artificial intelligence, geospatial technology and digital public infrastructure with their actual needs.
"The weaponisation of technology and critical minerals can create hurdles for common growth. Therefore, we have emphasised inclusivity in the adoption of technology," he added.
PM Modi said that India has advanced the spirit of friendship, partnership, and cooperation through the BRICS.
"We have made efforts to ensure that BRICS cooperation is not limited to governments alone. We want our entrepreneurs, farmers, researchers, women, youth, and ordinary citizens to become active participants as well," the Prime Minister said.
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