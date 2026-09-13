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As BRICS chair, India focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, sustainability: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s BRICS presidency focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, with initiatives aimed at strengthening health preparedness, supply chains, technology, agriculture and broader participation in the bloc.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
As BRICS chair, India focused on resilience, innovation, cooperation, sustainability: PM Modi
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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