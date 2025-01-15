Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party led Central government and the RSS saying that the people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag. He further said that the people who are ruling the country do not believe in the Constitution and they have a completely different vision of India than we do.

Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday inaugurated the grand old party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan’ in the national capital in presence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. While speaking during the inauguration, Rahul Gandhi said the ruling dispensation wants to crush the voices of Dalits, minorities and backward classes. He asserted that only Congress can stop them because of their ideology.

"The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, do not believe in the Constitution and they have a completely different vision of India than we do. They want India to be run by a shady, hidden, secret society. They want India to be run by one man and they want to crush the voice of this country. They want to crush the voices of Dalits, minorities, backward castes and tribes,” the Congress LoP said.

“This is their agenda and I would also like to say clearly that there is no other party in this country that can stop them, Congress. The only party that can stop them is the Congress party. The reason is that we are an ideological party and our ideology did not emerge yesterday. Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years," he further stated.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "The people who are in power today do not salute the tricolour, do not believe in the national flag, do not believe in the Constitution and they have a completely different vision of India than we do. They want India… pic.twitter.com/Rwlg0bFADo January 15, 2025

Congress flag was hoisted at the new headquarters of the party, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Sonia Gandhi LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party.

The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, marked a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years.