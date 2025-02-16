Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday gave a major update on the central government’s plan to clean Yamuna, which was one of the major issues during the poll campaigning in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. Briefing about the progress in the Yamuna cleaning project, Saxena said that the work on cleaning the river has already begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today.

"Works on cleaning the Yamuna River have already begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today. Delhi LG VK Saxena yesterday met the Chief Secretary and ACS (I&FC) and asked them to start work immediately," he said.

Delhi Lt Governor Office says, "A four-pronged strategy has been put in place to tackle the issue comprehensively - 1) To begin with, the trash, garbage and silt in the Yamuna river stream will be removed, 2) Simultaneously cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain,… — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

This comes as the national capital awaits its new Chief Minister more than a week after the Assembly polls concluded, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, toppling the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and ending its 10-year rule in Delhi.

The BJP stormed to power in the national capital after more than 26 years, winning 48 out of 70 Assembly seats. The Delhi LG elaborated on the strategy implemented to tackle the issue comprehensively. He said that the Yamuna cleaning process will start with the removal of trash, garbage, and silt and the cleaning of drains.

While explaining the strategy, Saxena said, "A four-pronged strategy has been put in place to tackle the issue comprehensively—1) To begin with, the trash, garbage, and silt in the Yamuna river stream will be removed; 2) Simultaneously, cleaning operations in the Najafgarh Drain, Supplementary Drain, and all other major drains will start; 3) At the same time, a daily watch on the existing STPs in terms of their capacity and output will be maintained; 4) A time-bound plan in terms of the construction of new STPs/DSTPs, etc., to meet the actual shortfall of treating about 400 MGD of sewer will be put in place and operationalized.”

The Delhi LG set a deadline for completing the Yamuna cleaning and said that the entire ambitious plan will require seamless coordination to ensure that the cleaning process is completed in three years.

“The execution of this ambitious plan that targets cleaning the river in about 3 years will require seamless coordination between various agencies and departments that include DJB, I&FC, MCD, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA. Monitoring of the abovementioned works will be done at the highest level weekly. In addition to this, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to keep strict vigil on the discharge of untreated effluent into the drains by industrial units in the city," he said.

During the election campaign in Delhi, the BJP went all out against the AAP, regularly reminding it of its unfulfilled promise of cleaning Yamuna. Kejriwal, during poll rallies, admitted multiple times that cleaning the river was among three promises he failed to fulfill in the last 10 years due to Covid-19 and the subsequent excise policy case against him and senior leaders of his party, AAP.