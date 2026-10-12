/As Delhi Police detained protesters, vigilantes walked free after assaults on camera – here’s what videos reveal

New Delhi: Viral videos from the October 10-11 protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar show men purportedly associated with right-wing organisations abusing and assaulting protesters and journalists in central Delhi. The incidents led to allegations of selective policing. Demonstrators accused officers of continuing to detain people while men assaulted protesters in full view of the police.
The protests called for Kumar’s resignation and challenged the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a voter-list revision exercise. The Delhi Police deployed a large contingent of personnel across the capital and detained demonstrators attempting to gather in Central Delhi, including around Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.
Several videos surfaced on social media on Saturday and Sunday, purportedly showing men who identified themselves as members of Hindutva organisations confronting protesters. Some clips showed physical assaults, while others captured threats made against agitators and journalists covering the events.
A video widely circulated on social media showed a man in a white shirt pushing and kicking a young protester near a roadside railing. Other men appeared to pin a young woman against the railing and hit her. When the footage went viral, it led to calls for action.
The Delhi Police registered a case and arrested four men identified as Raman Saini, Vivekanand alias Vivek, Kapil Kumar and Ravinder Singh alias Govind Hindu. The case was registered at Kamla Market police station.
POLICE ACTION Taking suo motu cognizance of a video circulating on social media showing four men allegedly assaulting a male protester, Delhi Police, PS Kamla Market, acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings. All four individuals involved have been identified and traced. Further legal action is underway in accordance with the law. Delhi Police remains committed to taking appropriate action against incidents of violence and ensuring that complaints of such nature are dealt with promptly. #DPUpdates— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026
अब तक 2 की पहचान हो चुकी है.. दोनों RSS से जुड़े संगठनों के Fringe elements है, जिनकी Instagram profile बताती है कि ये लगातार जहर उगलते आये है, और आज पुलिस के संरक्षण में बेटी को पीटा। @DelhiPolice - अगर जिंदा है तो नजर आना जरूरी है। नही तो इनका इलाज जनता और हम करेंगे... https://t.co/OcUFDpEezq— Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) October 10, 2026
Investigators claim that they are trying to contact the survivor to record her statement. The case was registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections relating to wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt and assault.
The controversy intensified after Bhupendra Chaudhary, national president of Hindu Raksha Dal, also known as Pinky Bhaiya, shared one of the videos on X and claimed the men shown belonged to his organisation.
“These are my workers. Hindu Raksha Dal delivers on what it says. The organisation has the ability to set straight the minds of all the ‘cockroaches’ it comes across, and it will continue doing so,” he wrote in the post but later declined to confirm whether the accused were members of his organisation.
“I cannot confirm whether these people belong to our organisation or not,” he told BBC.
यह मेरे कार्यकर्ता हैं हिंदू रक्षा दल जो कहता है करके दिखाता है जितने भी कॉकरोच मिले उनका दिमाग ठीक करने की ताकत हिंदू रक्षा दल में है और वह करता रहेगा निरंतर। https://t.co/CW56wvD7Nr— Pinki Bhaiya (@BHUPENDER_HRD) October 10, 2026
One of the accused, Ravinder Singh, identified himself as a Hindu Raksha Dal member in a video recorded after his detention. In another viral footage, police personnel can be se seen escorting him. “Don’t harass me. All the senior officers know me,” he can be heard as saying.
He also threatened further action against protesters whom he accused of raising anti-national slogans and abusing the Delhi Police. “The Hindu Raksha Dal will not back down,” he said.
Another video circulating online appeared to show Singh slapping a protester. Kapil Kumar, another accused, shared a video on Instagram featuring himself and Singh. Titled ‘we taught the cockroaches at Jantar Mantar a good lesson’, the two men said they supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Delhi Police and had come to defend the police’s reputation. They also complained that they had been detained.
Other videos showed confrontations between demonstrators and men who had gathered to oppose the protest. Journalist Dhairya Maheshwari shared footage on X that appeared to show a group surrounding a protester and pressuring the person to apologise.
In an interview, Ritesh Thakur, who identified himself as a Bajrang Dal worker, claimed that 250 people associated with his group and affiliated organisations were present at the protest. “These people have insulted Ram and Sita in the past as well. We will not let them get away with it again,” he said.
A Bajrang Dal supporter defending the SIR process and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, while threatening CJP and Abhijit Dipke — This happened right after these protestors assaulted and chased away CJP protestors https://t.co/Z0tCKV36sx— Dhairrya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) October 10, 2026
I asked a Bajrang Dal supporter what brought him to Connaught Place today He said that he was there to support the Indian police & forces and was really angry at the insults being hurled at PM Modi by CJP “Cockroaches, I am ready to go to jail”. - a handful of right wing supporters were allowed inside CP while many CJP protestors were stopped way outside— Dhairrya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) October 10, 2026
Pro-govt protestors claiming to be from Bajrang Dal chase & beat up a CJP protestor in Inner Circle — a few CJP protestors managed to get in through heavy barricading all around the Jantar Mantar area right up till ITO https://t.co/ZX50hMmtcO— Dhairrya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) October 10, 2026
Right-wing protestors claiming to be from Bajrang Dal force a lone CJP protestor to say “SORRY” at CP’s inner circle There were brief clashes between a group of CJP protestors and Bajrang Dal counter-protestors before security separated them https://t.co/HXkg8sLBJb— Dhairrya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) October 10, 2026
Hindustan Times documented incidents in which men allegedly threatened protesters and journalists near Palika Bazaar and other parts of Central Delhi. According to its report, more than 30 men near Palika Bazaar identified themselves as Bajrang Dal members and threatened journalists covering the protest.
One man told the journalists, "You all are showing fake news for the CJP. We will protect the Delhi Police since they can't use arms against you."
Protesters accused Delhi Police of swiftly detaining demonstrators while failing to step in when men assaulted people in front of officers. A senior Delhi Police officer said the force was examining videos circulated on social media and would take necessary action.
The police response faced questions after the Supreme Court intervened over restrictions imposed around the protest. On October 10, during a special hearing, the court directed authorities not to completely halt the Delhi Metro and train services in response to the planned demonstration. The directions addressed restrictions affecting ordinary commuters and did not give protesters an unrestricted right to assemble at any location.
The police continued detaining people during the demonstrations, including individuals who said they had no connection to the agitation. The Supreme Court also stressed that authorities must follow the law while dealing with peaceful gatherings and must not resort to illegal detention.
Despite the top court’s categorical order that lawyers, journalists and other professionals should not be impeded from carrying out their professional duties, several media personnel were detained.
According to PTI, the Delhi Police registered 20 FIRs in connection with the CJP protest. The cases included allegations of attacks on police personnel and the case against the four men arrested over the assault footage.
The police deployed large numbers of personnel and paramilitary forces across Central Delhi during the two days of demonstrations.
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