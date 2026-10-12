Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /As Delhi Police detained protesters, vigilantes walked free after assaults on camera – here’s what videos reveal

As Delhi Police detained protesters, vigilantes walked free after assaults on camera – here’s what videos reveal

Viral footage shows alleged assaults on CJP protesters and journalists in Delhi, raising questions about police intervention.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
As Delhi Police detained protesters, vigilantes walked free after assaults on camera – here’s what videos reveal

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
As Delhi Police detained protesters, vigilantes walked free after assaults on camera – here’s what videos reveal
2
3
4
5