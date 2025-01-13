Advertisement
As Dense Fog Continues, IMD Issues ‘Orange’ Alert For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab

Several trains at New Delhi Railway Station are running late, with some cancellations due to the dense fog.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
As Dense Fog Continues, IMD Issues ‘Orange’ Alert For Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Image: ANI

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of dense fog on Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange' warning for dense to very dense fog, affecting travel across the National Capital Region. Additionally, the weather forecaster also raised an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab due to similar foggy conditions.

Several trains at New Delhi Railway Station are running late, with some cancellations Due to the cold wave and dense fog in the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

The IMD has warned of dense to very dense fog (with surface visibility between 0 and 50 meters) at isolated places across both divisions of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 13. The weather is expected to remain dry in both west and east divisions today.

