As Donald Trump’s administration continues its massive crackdown against illegal immigrants, a US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night. It is the third such flight bringing deportees, and it arrived a day after a plane carrying a second batch of 116 immigrants arrived in Amritsar. The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, sources told PTI. Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport.

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after the completion of all formalities, including immigration, verification, and background checks. Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.

(With agency inputs)